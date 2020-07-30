Gymnastics Australia asks human rights group to probe abuse

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Complaints by at least 20 former Australian gymnasts about physical and mental abuse during their careers has prompted Gymnastics Australia to ask a human rights group to investigate. The gymnasts include Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medalists but the identities of the athletes were not disclosed. They recently spoke of a toxic culture within the sport and have used social media platforms to detail fat-shaming and other forms of abuse. The Australian Human Rights Commission will examine the sport’s culture and practices in Australia.