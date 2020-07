Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Holmen's offensive onslaught was too much for the Onalaska Legion Thursday.

Holmen scored five runs in the first inning on their way to a 24-8 win.

Cam Weber had four hits to lead Holmen.

Adam Quam had four hits, including two doubles as well.

Ryan Wall added a home run for Holmen.

Onalaska was led by Jess Ondell who belted two home runs.