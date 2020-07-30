 Skip to Content

Inquiry finds racial bias, bullying in Iowa football program

12:22 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An investigative report has found that the Iowa football program has suffered from racial bias against Black players and bullying by a small number of current and former coaches. University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld says the report from an outside law firm shows that the “climate and culture must and will change within our football program.” Coach Kirk Ferentz, the longest-tenured head coach in college football, is apologizing to Black players and acknowledging their “pain and frustration.” He says he will make changes going forward to improve their experience.

