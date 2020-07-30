Mexico cave with evidence of early humans closed to visitors

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Archaeological authorities said tourists visiting a cave in north-central Mexico are endangering what is purported to be some of the earliest evidence of human presence in North America. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said Thursday the remote Chiquihuite cave in Zacatecas state has been declared off-limits to visitors. The institute said scientists “are looking for the DNA of ancient humans in the sediments” of the cave floor, and any visitors could contaminate that, presumably by leaving behind modern DNA. Stone tools found in the cave suggest people were visiting the spot as early as about 26,500 years ago.