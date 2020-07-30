Milwaukee man arrested in Sparta homicide

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Milwaukee man is charged Thursday with felony murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Sparta in June.

Sparta Police Deputy Police Chief Booker Ferguson said that over the weekend, investigators arrested Damara R. Skenandore-Medina, 28, of Milwaukee, in the June 11 death.

Last month, officers found a man with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Hill and Court streets early that morning.

The man later died from his injuries.

Deputy Chief Ferguson said investigators worked with Milwaukee Police and the state Department of Justice to gather evidence and make the arrest.

Ferguson said in a statement that the shooting was an isolated incident related to the sale of illegal drugs. He said additional arrests are expected.

Earlier on Thursday, Skenandore-Medina appeared in Monroe County Circuit Court where he was charged with Felony Murder-Armed Robbery, Distribution of Methamphetamine, and Harboring/Aiding a Felon.

Monroe County Judge Todd Ziegler gave Skenandore-Medina a $1 million cash bond.

He's back in court on August 7.