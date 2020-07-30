Pandemic hits Comcast 2Q; Peacock service has 10M sign-ups

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on Comcast in the second quarter as movie theaters closed, theme parks shut down and advertisers cut back. The company reported Thursday that its NBCUniversal TV, film and theme park divisions, as well as its Sky unit in Europe, all suffered steep drops in revenue in the April-June quarter. But period was not all grim news. The Philadelphia-based company added U.S. internet customers and 10 million people have signed up for its new Peacock streaming service since April. Overall, Comcast’s profit fell 4.4% to $2.99 billion, while revenue slid 12% to $23.72 billion.