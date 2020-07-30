Pilgrims pray on peak day of hajj in shadow of coronavirus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Masked pilgrims have arrived at Mount Arafat, a desert hill near Islam’s holiest site, to pray and repent on the most important day of the hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. The global coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over every aspect of this year’s pilgrimage, which last year drew 2.5 million Muslims from across the world to Mount Arafat where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon nearly 1,400 years ago. This year, a very limited number of pilgrims were allowed to take part in the hajj amid numerous restrictions to limit the potential spread of the virus.