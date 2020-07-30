Poland’s top court to probe Europe’s domestic violence pact

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says he is asking his country’s top constitutional court to study Europe’s Istanbul Convention against domestic violence before his right-wing government decides whether to exit the pact. It has described the treaty as ideologically tainted and in conflict with Poland’s constitution. The Istanbul Convention is an initiative of the Council of Europe and is billed as a key international treaty to combat violence against women and domestic violence. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has insisted that Poland’s legislation already offers strong protection to domestic violence victims.