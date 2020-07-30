Short delays expected Friday and Monday on I-90 westbound exit ramp at Dresbach

DRESBACH, Minn.(WXOW)- Short delays are expected on westbound Interstate 90 at Exit 273B while paving work takes place on Friday, July 31 and striping on Monday, Aug. 3, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Contractors removed pavement from the adjacent frontage road, River Street and will be repaving on Friday and traffic is expected to be stopped by flaggers.

Again, The Minnesota Department of Transportation "urges travelers to always drive with caution and reminds everyone to:

· Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

· Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

· Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

· Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

· Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

· Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times."

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.