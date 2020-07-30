Spain: American gets 7 years in prison for drug smuggling

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has found a 77-year-old American man guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced him to seven years in prison, rejecting his defense that he was duped. Victor Stemberger had told the Madrid provincial court he didn’t know cocaine was hidden in four jackets he transported across the world on behalf of a man he thought represented the United Nations. The court concluded in Thursday’s verdict that Stemberger carried 2.4 kilograms (more than 5 pounds) of the drug as he stopped over in Madrid on a journey from Sao Paulo, Brazil, to Hong Kong. Stemberger’s family claims he has had cognitive issues since he suffered a severe brain injury 15 years ago.