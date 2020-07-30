Special prosecutor sought in alleged attack on Black man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A special prosecutor is being sought to handle the cases of two white men charged in an alleged assault on a Black man who says he was attacked at southern Indiana lake and that someone threatened to “get a noose.” Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant requested a special prosecutor Wednesday in response to a motion filed by an attorney for one of the charged men, Sean M. Purdy of Pittsboro, Indiana. The Herald-Times reports that Oliphant will also step aside in the criminal case against Jerry E. Cox Jr. of Danville, Indiana, who she also charged in the alleged July 4 attack on Vauhxx Booker.