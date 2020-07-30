‘Isaias’ unleashes flooding, landslides in north Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Isaias is battering Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with high winds and heavy rains on a forecast track that would carry it to the U.S. East Coast. Isaias was centered about 85 miles southeast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic early Thursday afternoon. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving northwest at 21 mph. Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said Isaias is the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005.