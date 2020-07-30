Trump global media chief probes pro-Biden VOA content

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. funded global media has ordered an investigation into the posting of a video package featuring former Vice President Joe Biden on a Voice of America website and affiliated social media accounts. Michael Pack said Thursday that the Agency for Global Media is looking into the appearance of what it called a “pro-Biden” segment on the VOA’s Urdu-language website and weighing disciplinary action against those responsible. The content has since been removed. Pack has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for initiating a major shakeup of the agency that oversees VOA and its sister networks. Many Democrats fear he wants to turn the outlets into Trump propaganda machines.