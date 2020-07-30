UN leaders to meet virtually; Trump might attend in person

WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations is going virtual this year for the first time in its 75-year history because of the COVID-19 pandemic — except for the likely personal appearance by U.S. President Donald Trump. U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said Thursday: “We’re hoping that President Trump will actually be speaking in person in the General Assembly.” In past years, thousands of people have flocked to New York in September for the annual meeting of world leaders at the General Assembly, known as the General Debate. Because of COVID-19, General Assembly members agreed this month to have each country’s leader deliver a prerecorded speech.