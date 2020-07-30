 Skip to Content

After 99 days of success, virus returns to haunt Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A week ago, Vietnam seemed to have defeated the coronavirus. There wasn’t a single reported case of community transmission for 99 days. Not a single death. A handful of cases were caught and isolated at the border, but otherwise people were returning to their normal lives. The country of 96 million people was hailed globally as a standout success. But then a 57-year-old man from the coastal city of Da Nang caught the virus in a case that has puzzled authorities. The outbreak has grown to 43 cases in six parts of the country, and authorities are beginning to reimpose broader restrictions.

