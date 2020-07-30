Vikings place LB Barr on COVID reserve; 8th player on list

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed linebacker Anthony Barr on the reserve list for COVID-19. Barr is the eighth player they’ve designated since training camp began. The reserve list was created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are not permitted to disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.