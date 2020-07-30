WATCH 2 p.m.: Walz announces plans for the school year

News app viewers can watch here

WXOW will have live coverage beginning at 2 p.m. of the governor's news conference announcing the learning plan for Minnesota schools for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

The governor plans his news conference in St. Paul. He'll be joined by Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker and Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller. Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom will also make remarks at the news conference.

