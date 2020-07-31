Marine vehicle deep under sea, complicating rescue search

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say a military seafaring assault vehicle that sank off the coast of Southern California is under hundreds of feet of water, complicating efforts to reach the landing craft as crews search for eight missing troops. The Marine Corps commandant, Gen. David Berger, said Friday that he was suspending waterborne operations of all amphibious assault vehicles across the branch until the cause of the accident is determined. A total of 16 troops were on board when the amphibious assault vehicle started taking in water more than half a mile from the shores of San Clemente Island on Thursday evening. Of the eight people who escaped, one later died and two remain hospitalized.