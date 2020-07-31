22 migrant kids with medical needs go to Germany from Greece

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says another 22 children with medical needs who have been living in migrant camps in Greece have arrived in Germany, along with their close relatives. In all, 90 people were on board a flight that landed at Berlin’s Schoenefeld airport. Friday’s transfer is part of a wider effort to get hundreds of vulnerable children out of camps on the Greek islands, and comes a week after 18 children and their families were flown to Kassel, in central Germany. Germany says it has agreed to take in a total of 243 children “who need medical treatment” from Greece, as well as their closest relatives, 928 people in all.