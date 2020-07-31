3 accused of taking bribes for North Dakota reservation work

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Three members of the Three Affiliated Tribes are accused of each accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor. Documents show Randall Phelan, Delvin Reeves, and Frank Grady are charged in federal court with conspiracy and federal programs bribery. They each face up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted. Phelan and Reeves are tribal officials and Grady had been one. Attorneys listed for Phelan and Reeves did not immediately return calls seeking comment Friday. Court records say the contractor has pleaded guilty to bribery and is cooperating with prosecutors.