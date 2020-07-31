60 years in prison for fatal bat beating in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally beating a retired teacher with a baseball bat has been sentenced in Pennington County to 60 years in prison. Thirty-one-year-old Andrew Eastman earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in a deal with prosecutors. Eastman was a work release prisoner when he walked away from his job at the Rapid City landfill, stole a truck, went to the home of 64-year-old Larry Mintzlaff and beat him to death with a baseball bat in June 2017. Eastman said he had been drinking and went to Mintzlaff’s house to get a ride and doesn’t remember how the killing happened.