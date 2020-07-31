Afghan president: 400 Taliban prisoners to remain in custody

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has dashed hopes for a start to negotiations with Taliban insurgents, announcing the final 400 Taliban prisoners whose release is a prerequisite to start talks, will remain jailed. The announcement Friday frustrates U.S. efforts to find an end to Afghanistan’s years of relentless war. Addressing the nation on the Muslim holy day of Eid ul Adha, Ghani said the 400 Taliban are convicted of crimes he has no authority to forgive. Instead, he will call a loya jirga — or traditional grand council of elders — to decide whether they should go free. He said the council would meet “shortly.”