Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with Australian media businesses fair pay for news content. In releasing a draft of a mandatory code of conduct, the government aims to succeed where other countries have failed in making the global digital giants pay for news siphoned from commercial media companies. Google said Australia’s draft code was a heavy-handed step that could impede the digital economy. Legislation could be introduced in Parliament by late August to make the code of conduct enforceable. As well as payment, the code covers access to user data and transparency of algorithms used to rank and present media content.