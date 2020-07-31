Breaking: Leinenkugel’s doing away with Native American logo

Breaking: Leinenkugel’s doing away with Native American logoNew
(WQOW) - Leinenkugel's is retiring its logo. The image, which features a Native American, will no longer be used.
Leinenkugel's officials tell News 18 the move comes after months of working to update the overall look and feel of the brand.
They say they will begin working to replace the logo and will continue to make changes through 2021.
"Over the past several months, our team has been working on an initiative to update the overall look and feel of Leinenkugel’s, and among several changes, we have ultimately made the decision to retire the symbol of the Native American woman that we have previously used with the brand. In the coming months, we will begin to replace our existing creative with new imagery, and will continue to make these changes through 2021. Everything, from our beers and packs to merchandising and marketing, will be re-worked with new graphics that pay tribute to our brewery’s home in Chippewa Falls, but in a different, reimagined way."Dick Leinenkugel