China celebrates completion of rival sat navigation system

BEIJING (AP) — China is celebrating the completion of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System that could rival the U.S. Global Positioning System and significantly boost China’s security and geopolitical clout. President Xi Jinping officially commissioned the system Friday at a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in the center of Beijing. That followed a declaration that the 55th and final satellite in the constellation launched June 23 was now operating. The satellite is part of the third iteration of the Beidou system known as BDS-3, which and began providing navigation services in 2018 to countries taking part in China’s sprawling “Belt and Road” infrastructure initiative along with others.