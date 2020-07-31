Court orders release of teen detained over schoolwork

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has granted an emergency motion releasing a 15-year-old suburban Detroit girl from a juvenile facility where a county judge sent her for failing do schoolwork and because the teen was a threat to her mother. An emergency order signed Friday releases the teen into her mother’s custody pending appeal or further order by the appeals court. ProPublica reported earlier this month that the girl has been in Oakland County’s Children’s Village since mid-May for violating probation in a case involving allegations of assault and theft. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan initially cited a “failure to submit to any schoolwork and getting up for school” as behind her decision.