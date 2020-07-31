Cyprus makes mask-wearing compulsory in large indoor spaces

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is making mask-wearing compulsory in all indoor areas where people gather in large numbers. An upsurge of new confirmed cases in the last week has alarmed authorities. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said Friday that a rollback of COVID-19 restrictions combined with a low infection rate led to “excessive complacency” by some people he blamed for “choosing to recklessly violate health protocols,” Starting midnight Friday, anyone not wearing a mask in busy places like hospitals, banks and churches faces a fines of 300 euros ($366). Random testing at airports will increase from 600 to 1,000 a day. Additional limits on social gatherings have been imposed on the coastal town of Limassol, where most of the new infections have been registered.