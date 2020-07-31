 Skip to Content

Dutch KLM group to cut 4,500-5,000 jobs due to pandemic

AMSTELVEEN, The Netherlands (AP) — Dutch carrier KLM will cut between 4,500 and 5,000 jobs because of the coronavirus crisis. The company said in a statement Friday that some 1,500 temporary contracts won’t be renewed and that 2,000 jobs will be suppressed via a voluntary departure scheme. The group also expects “natural attrition through retirement” to help cut an extra 500 jobs. Earlier this month, the European Commission approved a bailout package of 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) in loans offered by the Dutch government to help the company navigate the crisis.

