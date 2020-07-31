Gay officer who settled suit will resign from diversity unit

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A gay St. Louis County police lieutenant who settled a discrimination lawsuit against the police department for $10.25 million says he is resigning his job as commander of the department’s new diversity and inclusion unit. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Keith Wildhaber, who is white, said Friday that he’s the victim of racism in a Facebook post. He alleged in his suit that he was passed over for promotion 23 times and was told to “tone down” his “gayness.” Jurors awarded him nearly $20 million in October, but he and the county settled for the lower amount in February.