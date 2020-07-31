Harvey Updyke, ‘Bama fan who poisoned trees at Auburn, dies

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — An overzealous University of Alabama football fan who poisoned landmark oak trees at archrival Auburn University has died. Al.com reports that a son confirmed the death of Harvey Updyke, who lived in Louisiana. Updyke’s daughter-in-law posted a public tribute to him on Facebook. Updyke pleaded guilty in 2013 to poisoning trees at Auburn’s Toomer’s Corner, where Tiger fans traditionally gather after big victories to throw rolls of toilet paper over the oaks. Authorities learned what had happened only after Updyke used a pseudonym to announce what he had done on a call-in radio show. Updyke served six months in jail and paid a fraction of about $800,000 in court-ordered restitution.