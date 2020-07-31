Judge orders man to pay $85K in deaths of 2 whooping cranes

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has ordered $85,000 in fines and restitution for a Louisiana man who admitted that he and a juvenile shot and killed two whooping cranes. The judge also says Kaenon Constantin of Rayne cannot hunt until he completes 360 hours of public service. A conservation group says the sentence given Thursday is the toughest ever in Louisiana for a crime involving one of the endangered birds. U.S. Attorney David Joseph said in a news release Friday that Constantin was fined $10,000 and ordered to pay $75,000 in restitution to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.