Kepler homer, Dobnak pitching lead Twins over Indians 4-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit his second leadoff home run of the season and Alex Avila added his first homer for Minnesota as the Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 4-1. Randy Dobnak (1-1) pitched five scoreless innings for Minnesota following a day of COVID-19 testing and uncertainty due to positive virus tests of St. Louis Cardinals’ players. St. Louis had two players test positive after playing two games in Minnesota earlier in the week. The teams went through rapid testing and the visiting clubhouse underwent another round of cleaning before Friday’s game. Mike Clevinger (0-1) allowed four runs in four innings for Cleveland.