Regional Update: 13 new cases in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday.

The demographic makeup includes a male between 15-19, four females and two males in their 20s, two males in their 30s, a woman in her 40s, a male in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, and a woman in her 80s.

15 deaths, 47 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 since yesterday in Wisconsin

The county now has had 792 total confirmed cases according to the La Crosse County Health Department.

Of those, 674 have recovered, or 85 percent, with 117 considered active according to the county's website.

Six people remain hospitalized, the same as Thursday.

In all, with the addition of 193 tests, the county has had 16,650 total negative test results.

Friday's percent positive was 6.3 percent. To date, the overall percent positive for the county remained at 4.5 percent.

One case was transferred out of the county on Thursday after disease investigation according to the health department.

The state's Department of Health Services now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

On Thursday, the county's Outbreaks and Investigations page was updated with new high-risk locations. The page lists places within the county with public risk to exposure to a lab-confirmed case of the virus within the past two weeks.

The updated high-risk list includes Jimmy's North Star, Blue Bird Campground, Applebee's, Milwaukee Burger Company, John's Bar, and Red Lobster. Check here for specific dates and times.

For anyone who might have been at one of the high-risk locations listed, they're asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here for testing if appropriate.

People who visited those locations, the county said, should quarantine and limit contact with others.

New locations were added to the medium and low-risk categories as well. People who were at those locations don't have to fill out the risk screening form according to the health department.

The COVID-19 Compass for La Crosse County remained in the Severe Risk (Red) category. Part of the reason is that one of the factors, Epidemiology, has a case rate of 127.1 per 100,000 people. In order for that to go from red to yellow, the case rate would need to drop below 100 cases per 100,000 people, or 118 cases, in a two week period. The other category in the red, Public Health Status, has improved according to Health Department Director Jen Rombalski, but contact tracing still hasn't been able to achieve their goal of reaching 85 percent of contacts within 24-48 hours. In the past two weeks, they have, however, been able to reach 81.9 percent.

In the Western Wisconsin region, comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, all nine of the people hospitalized with the virus are in intensive care.

Overall, 255 people are hospitalized with the virus, a drop of 40 from Thursday. 108, or seven more than Thursday, are in intensive care.

Five more cases were reported in Monroe County.

They now have had 208 confirmed cases.

The Monroe County Health Department said three are youths. One is a male aged 0-4, another 10-14, and a female 15-19. A man and a woman in their 40s were also confirmed with the virus.

Vernon County reported two new cases. They are a female between 0-9 and a man in his 60s. Both are recovering at home according to Vernon County Health.

Here is a look at the case counts in the region:

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 41 1,585 2 Crawford 57 (+1) 3,175 0 Grant 320 (+3) 8,403 14 Jackson 48 (+2) 5,576 1 La Crosse 792 (+14) 16,650 1 Monroe 208 (+5) 6,740 1 Trempealeau 305(+4) 4,699 1 Vernon 56 (+2) 4,718 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: