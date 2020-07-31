Minnesota faces a potential $4.7B deficit due to pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota faces a potential $4.7 billion deficit in its next two-year budget due to economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Management and Budget office said Friday that the pandemic has made economic conditions “extremely volatile” as a new planning estimate shows a continued deterioration of state finances.

Minnesota has received more than $2 billion from the federal government in coronavirus relief, but that money can’t be used to fill gaps in revenue collections.