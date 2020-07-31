Police: 2 killed in suburban Des Moines motorcycle crash

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines say two people have died in a motorcycle crash in Ankeny. Police say the crash happened late Thursday night, when the motorcycle collided with a car at a city intersection. Two people on the motorcycle — 40-year-old Shaun Gumm and 35-year-old Amanda Gordon, both of Des Moines — died from their injuries. Police say the 44-year-old driver of the car and a passenger with her were not hurt in the crash.