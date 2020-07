MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers' home opener has been postponed because of a positive coronavirus test, according to an ESPN reporter.

Positive coronavirus tests with the St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their game against the Milwaukee Brewers, a source tells ESPN, confirming the @jonheyman report. Unclear how many, but to this point positives had been limited to teams in the East. Now in the Central, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2020

A Cardinals player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive case forced a postponement. There's no word when or if the game will be rescheduled.