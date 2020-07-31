Some educators of color resist push for police-free schools

DENVER (AP) — School districts nationwide are working to remove officers from campuses, but some Black and Indigenous educational leaders are resisting the push prompted by the national reckoning over racist policing. Some say the system is hamstrung by a complicated mix of police response policies and a lack of support for alternative programs. They say that plays a role in students of color being disproportionately punished and arrested. Others support individual officers skilled at working with students. Still others say they need to learn more. Cities like Portland, Oregon, Denver and Madison, Wisconsin, have taken steps to remove police from schools following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.