Spain sets temperature records, UK sees hottest day of 2020

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s national weather agency says several parts of the country have set record temperatures during a heatwave. People also are sweltering and flocking to beaches in Britain on the country’s hottest day so far this year. The Spanish coastal city of San Sebastian on Thursday witnessed the hottest temperature there since record-keeping began n 1955, reaching 42 degrees Celsius (107 degrees Fahrenheit.) The national weather agency says many parts of Spain saw tropical nights this month and that climate change is increasing the frequency of heatwaves. The U.K.’s rational weather agency said a reading of 37.8 degrees Celsius (100 degrees F) recorded at Heathrow Airport west of London made Friday the third-hottest day on record.