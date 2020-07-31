Supreme leader says Iran won’t negotiate with US

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says his country will not negotiate with the United States because America would only use talks for propaganda purposes. The Trump administration has said it is willing to talk with Iran “with no preconditions,” but that the U.S. will continue its campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic. In a televise speech Friday marking the first day of Eid al-Adha, Khamenei said President Donald Trump would benefit from talks, saying Trump wants to “use negotiations with us for propaganda like negotiations with North Korea.” Khamenei was referring to talks between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong un.