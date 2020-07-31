These law enforcement offices won’t enforce statewide mask order

(WXOW) -- Several law enforcement authorities in Wisconsin have announced they will not enforce the statewide mask order announced Thursday by Gov. Tony Evers.

According to the order, violations can result in a civil fine up to $200.

LA CROSSE COUNTY

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said in a statement posted on Facebook Thursday evening that they "will not be devoting time and resources to civil complaints regarding the public health order concerning masks."

He also asked that people not overwhelm the 911 system with mask complaints.

He finished his statement by saying, "We have all been in this long enough to know what is right and I am confident the citizens of La Crosse County will help keep our communities safe."

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels said his deputies won't be responding to calls of people not wearing a mask or investigate these incidents.

VERNON COUNTY

Sheriff John Spears said that deputies from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office won't respond to mask complaints unless other circumstances require a law enforcement response.

TOMAH POLICE

Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson said that they won't investigate or enforce the mask order based on a decision by the Monroe County District Attorney's Office to not prosecute any violations of the order.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN POLICE

Police Department Chief of Police Kyle Teynor posted to the department's Facebook page, "The Prairie du Chien Police Department will not be the enforcement agency to handle complaints of violations of Governor Ever's order."

"Please do not call the Prairie du Chien Police Department. Our Officers will not be responding to this type of complaint unless other circumstances require a law enforcement response," Teynor wrote.

GRANT COUNTY

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Nate Dreckman says his office does not have the resources to enforce the ban.

"As the Sheriff, I am granted broad discretion in the enforcement of laws and will not take any action on this order as the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have the resources, nor is it clear who has actual enforcement power," he wrote.

