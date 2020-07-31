Trader Joe’s says no to changing ethnic-sounding label names

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The popular grocery chain Trader Joe’s says it won’t be changing ethnic-sounding labels on its line of Mexican, Chinese and other international foods, adding they are not racist. Earlier this month the company said it was looking at changing some labels. Now it says it has no problem with ethnic food labels like Trader Jose’s and Trader Ming’s. The company says the name were created years ago in a lighthearted effort to promote inclusion and that customers still like them. A change.org petition demanding the change had gathered more than 5,000 signatures by Friday.