Trump visiting Florida during a pandemic, hurricane threat

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking a Friday swing through Florida, a state critical to his reelection prospects. His visit comes as Florida is experiencing daily records of COVID-19 deaths and preparing for Hurricane Isaias. Trump used a campaign event with Florida sheriffs in Tampa to continue pinning a surge in crime in some big cities on their Democratic mayors as he has threatened to send federal law enforcement to protect what he describes as besieged communities. He’s also taking part in a review of the response to COVID-19 and Florida’s preparedness for the hurricane. It’s expected to hit the Bahamas on Friday and move near South Florida on Saturday.