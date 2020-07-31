UK’s Johnson names brother and Brexiteers to House of Lords

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has named 36 new members to Parliament’s unelected House of Lords. They included his brother, a slew of prominent Brexit supporters and a Russia-born newspaper owner whose father was a KGB agent. The list of new peers also includes Brexit-backing former lawmakers and ex-cricket star Ian Botham, a vocal proponent of leaving the European Union. Also appointed is the prime minister’s anti-Brexit brother Jo Johnson, who quit the government last year in opposition to its policies. Another new peer is Evening Standard newspaper Evgeny Lebedev, whose father once worked for the KGB. The Lords reviews legislation passed by the elected House of Commons and appointments are for life.