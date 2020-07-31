Victims of Kentucky pipeline explosion sue line operator

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of those who were injured or who had property damaged in a fatal Kentucky pipeline explosion alleges the operator failed to maintain and repair the line. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the lawsuit filed Thursday by a Danville attorney lists more than 80 people affected by the blast that killed a 58-year-old woman last August near Junction City. The lawsuit accuses operator Texas Eastern Transmission LP and others of failing to properly build and maintain the line and failing to identify and correct hazardous conditions. Enbridge told the newspaper it had no comment. An investigation by federal authorities remains ongoing.