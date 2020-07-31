Vietnam reports 1st ever virus death after renewed outbreak

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam is reporting its first-ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days with no local cases. The Health Ministry says a 70-year-old man died after contracting the disease while being treated for a kidney illness at a hospital in Da Nang, Vietnam’s most popular beach destination. More than 90 new cases have been reported over the past week, more than half of them patients at the hospital. Across the country, authorities are rushing to test people who have returned home from vacations in the coastal city. Vietnam had been seen as a global success story in combating the coronavirus with no confirmed cases of local transmission for three months.