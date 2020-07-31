Vietnam reports 3rd death, more cases linked to hospital

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A third person has died of coronavirus complications in Vietnam, a day after it recorded its first-ever death as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days with no local cases. All three died in a hospital in Da Nang, a hot spot with more than 100 cases in the past week, more than half of them patients. Da Nang is Vietnam’s most popular beach destination, and thousands were in the city for summer vacation. Authorities are rushing to test people who have returned home from the coastal city. Da Nang has tightened security and set up more checkpoints to prevent people from leaving or entering the city, which has been in lockdown since Tuesday.