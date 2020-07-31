Watchdog group: Trump campaign improperly masking payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government oversight group says President Donald Trump’s reelection effort is hiding nearly $170 million in spending from mandatory public disclosure by routing payments through companies tied to his former campaign manager. The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center made the allegation in a complaint filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission. The group says the use of firms linked to former campaign manager Brad Parscale masked the ultimate recipients of the money, which it described as a “laundering” effort that violates election law. Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh disputed the allegations and said the “campaign complies with all campaign finance laws and FEC regulations.”