Weekend weather changes…

Sunshine to end the work week…

High pressure brought beautiful sunshine to the area on Friday, and the upper level pattern has kept our temperatures seasonally warm. Highs were in the 70s and 80s.

Morning fog possible…

Light winds and plenty of seasonal humidity will mean more fog for Saturday morning, so if you encounter lower visibility be careful during your morning travel. It will evaporate quickly in the morning.

Sunday storms in the area…

A weak cold front will push through for Saturday night and Sunday, and widely scattered showers and t-storms will be possible. It appears that the ingredients for strong to severe storms won’t be developing, but we will monitor.

Cooler week ahead…

The weekend front will usher in a new weather pattern. Look for cooler temperatures and lower humidity. The chances for showers and t-storms will be small for the week, though there is a possibility for Thursday and Friday.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be in the medium category through Sunday..

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden