With time extension stalled, Census speeds up count schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Census Bureau has sped up the timetable on its website for crunching 2020 census numbers. The change came Friday after an earlier request for an extension stalled in the U.S. Senate and as pressure mounts to turn in the numbers used to determine congressional districts by year’s end, when President Donald Trump is still in office. Civil rights activists worry the sped-up deadline could affect the thoroughness of the count. The census determines how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed and how many congressional districts each state gets. Census Bureau officials have said it would be impossible to meet the year-end deadline.