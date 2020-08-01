Thousands demonstrate as anti-Netanyahu protests gain steam

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators have gathered outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as weeks of protests against the Israeli leader appear to be gaining steam. Saturday’s demonstration in central Jerusalem, along with smaller gatherings in Tel Aviv and near Netanyahu’s beach house in central Israel, was one of the largest turnouts in the weeks of protests. Throughout the summer, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets, calling for Netanyahu to resign, protesting his handling of the country’s coronavirus crisis and saying he should not remain in office while on trial for corruption charges.